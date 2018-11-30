Prepress software provider Esko has joined hands with Amtech Software, a provider of software and technology solutions for the packaging industry, to bring increased efficiencies to corrugated converters.

Esko said the partnership is justification for its dedication towards packaging associated strategy, and allows additional automation for corrugated converters.

The companies are jointly developing integration between Esko’s ArtiosCAD, Automation Engine, WebCenter QuickStart technologies along with Amtech’s Encore ERP solution to avoid double data entry and allow further downstream automation of the workflow for corrugated converters.

The integration will allow corrugated converters to streamline business processes, save cost and time apart from increasing their competitive advantage.

ArtiosCAD is the Esko’s structural design software for packaging converters that increases productivity throughout the packaging operation. It comes with tools for packaging professionals working in structural design, product development, virtual prototyping and manufacturing.

Automation Engine is Esko’s workflow server to automate prepress tasks. It speeds up the process and also reduces the error rate, and need for operator’s intervention.

WebCenter QuickStart is a design workflow management solution for corrugated converters. WebCenter QuickStart for Corrugated comes preloaded with workflows based on Esko’s WebCenter that increase a converter’s capacity to handle a greater number of design requests with the same head count.

Esko vice president of North America & APAC)Chris Miller said: “The goal of this partnership is to facilitate advanced automation for corrugated converters. We are pleased to be joining forces with this industry leader for the benefit of our joint customers.

“This is yet another example of how Esko continues to develop its Packaging Connected strategy, furthering Esko’s vision to connect its packaging supply chain solutions with leading hardware and software solutions in the packaging supply chain.”

Amtech’s Encore ERP solution is cloud-enabled, mobile and tablet compatible and allows real-time tracking of production and delivery. It helps corrugated converters manage their plants with algorithmic trend detectors while optimizing the performance of their people by enabling a mobile workforce.

Amtech Software president and owner Cosmo Denicola said: “This is a true partnership between industry leaders who will bring a stronger offering to their mutual customers by integrating two state-of-the-art solutions.

“Our combined expertise is second to none and will deliver great cost and time savings for our joint customers. We are looking forward to working with Esko in this important development project.”