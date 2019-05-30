Eptam Precision Solutions, a portfolio company of New Heritage Capital, has acquired Micro Molding and MedConnection for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Phillipsburg of New Jersey, Micro Molding provides plastic injection moulding and catheter tipping solutions for its customers.

The acquisition of Micro Molding is expected to expand Eptam’s core capabilities and help the company better serve its customers with a one-stop-shop solution for precision plastic and metal components.

Micro Molding is a major provider of precision plastic injection components primarily to the medical device market.

The company, which serves major blue-chip medical device companies, has expertise in precision injection moulding, catheter tipping, finishing and assembly.

Micro Molding offers traditional injection moulding services, with capabilities ranging from prototype through production quantities, multi-cavity tooling, hot runner systems, tight tolerances, over-moulding and secondary post-moulding operations.

The company is specialised in the medical moulding process ranging from product development process to production with all required documentation.

Moulding for the medical industry involves critical processes, which must provide repeatability, assurance of accuracy and high degree of quality.

Micro Molding has complete finishing and assembly capabilities, and its team will develop, document and validate a moulding process to produce part with meticulous precision.

The firm has effective protocol for validating the injection moulding process for all medical moulding needs. It manages two ISO-9001 certified facilities with more than 36,000ft² in Phillipsburg.

Eptam CEO Dana Waterman said: “The acquisition of Micro Molding is the ideal strategic addition for EPTAM. The Company’s plastic injection molding capabilities perfectly complement EPTAM’s plastic and metal machining capabilities, broadening our one-stop-shop solution for our key blue-chip customers. We are delighted to be partnering with Micro Molding and their team.”

Heritage partner Jud Samuels said: “The acquisition of Micro Molding significantly broadens EPTAM’s suite of services, allowing it to serve its customers even better than before. We are excited about this new chapter in EPTAM’s strategic evolution.”

Established in 1981, Eptam is a high-precision machining and injection moulding company that serves customers in the medical, aerospace and defence, and semiconductor industries.