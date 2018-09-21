Epson has unveiled new Expression Premium XP-7100 Small-in-One Printer, designed to deliver superior photo quality and versatility.

Leveraging individual 5-color Claria inks, the Expression Premium XP-7100 prints vivid, borderless photos, up to 8” x 10”, or on specialty paper1 and DVDs. Touting a 30-page Auto Document Feeder and auto two-sided printing, copying, and scanning, it’s an ideal solution for productivity and creativity at home.

Epson America consumer ink jets product manager Kao Mei I said: “Between homework, school functions, soccer practice, and science fair, families lead a hectic, on-the-go lifestyle that requires a versatile, dependable printing solution.

“The fast and compact Expression Premium XP-7100 is designed to enhance productivity and creativity for fast-moving families and photo enthusiasts without breaking the bank.”

The Expression Premium XP-7100 makes creative projects fast and seamless with the capability to print borderless prints up to 8” x 10” and print 4” x 6” photos in as fast as 12 seconds.2

Leveraging Epson’s advanced photo printing technology and Epson 5-Color Claria Inks, the XP-7100 creates durable prints that are designed to be smudge, scratch, water, and fade resistant.3 A versatile printing solution, the ultra-compact printer features an intuitive 4.3” touchscreen that allows users to view, edit, and print photos directly from a USB or card slot4.

Easily print from tablets or smartphones5 – with or without a router – at home or on the go. In addition, the Expression Premium XP-7100 is compatible with Epson’s Creative Print App, allowing users to effortlessly print photo collages, personalized coloring book pages and stationary directly from personal photos as well as photos on Facebook® and Instagram®.

The Expression Premium XP-7100 offers an array of versatile features to meet a range of creative printing needs:

Superior Photo Quality — Print stunning photos plus sharp text for eye-catching documents

Designed for Productivity at Home — 30-page Auto Document Feeder; auto 2-sided print/copy/scan; multiple media feeds

Creativity Made Easy – Print on specialty paper1 and DVDs; plus, borderless photos up to 8” x 10”

Convenient, Hassel-Free Features — Use the large, intuitive 4.3” touchscreen to view, edit and print photos directly from USB or SD card slot4

Ultimate Wireless Plus Ethernet – Print photos and documents directly from your table or smartphone5; includes Wi-Fi Direct for network-free printing6

Fast — Borderless 4″ x 6″ photos in as fast as 12 seconds2

Durable Prints – Individual 5-color Claria inks are smudge, fade, and water resistant

Creative Print App — Easily print Facebook® and Instagram® photos and create custom cards, collages and more

Ultra Compact – Elegant Small-in-One design with an auto extend/retract output tray saves space and blends in with décor.

Source: Company Press Release