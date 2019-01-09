Digital label and packaging solutions provider Epson America has announced that it will showcase its ColorWorks on-demand color label printing solutions and samples created on SurePress digital label presses at the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Expo in Las Vegas.

During PPAI Expo, the premier trade show for the promotional products industry, Epson will be demonstrating its ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers that deliver fast, efficient, custom labels on-demand to save time and reduce costs, bringing greater flexibility to co-packing operations.

Epson will also be showing label samples created on its line of high-quality SurePress digital label presses, which can be tailored to meet various needs and budgets, and provide media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold labels, as well as flexible packaging.

Booth visitors will have a chance to learn about the benefits of using Epson’s ColorWorks on-demand printing solutions.

ColorWorks C3500 – With speeds up to four inches per second1, the C3500 inkjet label printer can produce up to 2,000 high-quality full color labels per day at a lower entry price point, helping to dramatically reduce labels costs and increase operational efficiencies.

ColorWorks C7500GE – Built for reliable, high-quality performance, the C7500GE offers advanced on-demand, durable, full-color glossy, and customized label printing with spot color matching at a low cost per label in a quick turnaround time for demanding, high-volume environments.

Samples created from the following SurePress digital label presses will also be showcased at the event:

SurePress L-6034VW – Epson’s single-pass industrial press uses Epson’s PrecisionCore linehead technology and low migration LED UV curing ink, enabling high-speed printing ideal for producing labels designed for scratch and weather resistance.

The L-6034VW integrates functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, White ink, digital varnish, an additional UV curing unit, and automated maintenance and print head monitoring.

SurePress L-4533AW – This seven-color digital label press with White ink delivers remarkable color gamut for accurate spot colors and gradients for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging. The L-4533AW is a low-cost, turnkey solution.

At the booth, Epson will be showcasing expanded packaging applications using water-based ink, including shrink and in-mold label, flexible packaging and thin film for foods.

The conference runs from Sunday, 13 January 2019 through Thursday, 17 January 2019.

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Epson America Booth #4767.

Source: Company Press Release.