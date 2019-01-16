Epson America, a provider of printing solutions, has announced six new models, expanding its Business Edition printer portfolio with new EcoTank and WorkForce Pro inkjet printers to better address the various printing needs of workgroup environments.

“Epson is continually expanding its printing portfolio to ensure our customers have a variety of models tailored to fit the printing needs of different types of business workgroups,” said Alan Chen, product manager, Epson America.

“With the addition of six new color inkjet printers for the commercial market, we continue our commitment to channel partners by providing new solutions to expand their own customer base.”

The WorkForce ST-EcoTank color multifunction printer series, powered by PrecisionCore, offers improved productivity for small work teams. It features cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and includes up to two years of ink in the box1 – enough to print up to 14,000 pages black/11,200 color2 for the WorkForce ST-4000 and ST-3000 and enough to print 6,500 pages black/5,200 color2 for the ST-2000 – an equivalent of about 30 ink cartridge sets3. Users can save up to 80 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges4. The ST-EcoTank series offers fast auto 2-sided printing as well convenient wireless printing from tablets and smartphones5.

Additionally, the WorkForce Pro EC-4000 color multifunction printer series, powered by PrecisionCore, delivers fast print speeds and print-shop-quality prints with laser-sharp text for busy workgroups. Easy on the budget, these printer models offer up to 50 percent lower printing costs vs. color lasers6. The WorkForce Pro EC-4040 and EC-4030 feature a 500-sheet paper capacity with two trays for high-volume printing and the EC-4020 features a 250-sheet capacity. With an Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided printing and compatibility with high-capacity XL ink cartridges, these printers offer outstanding efficiency and combine powerful performance with a compact design.

Source: Company Press Release.