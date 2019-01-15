At the NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show, Epson America, a supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced it has added three new media solutions from StickyPOS, a provider of self-cleaning sticky thermal POS rolls, to Epson's "tested" media list for its TM-L90 Plus liner free compatible (LFC) thermal label printers.

Use of these tested labels in the Epson TM-L90 Plus LFC printers helps give customers confidence that print quality, print head life and warranty coverage will be maintained.

The addition of the StickyPOS ECO BT–58X315, ECO BT-40X315 and ECO BT-80X315 sticky thermal rolls as tested media to the Epson’s TM-L90 Plus LFC printer enables customers in the QSR, fast casual dining, retail and hospitality serving industries to quickly print order details and add appropriate labels to orders so food service operators can easily ensure that the right order is delivered to the right consumer, improving order accuracy and efficiencies.

The company had previously added the StickyPOS BT 80×350, CFA 80×350, 2CR-11 80×350, and 40MM R L90-9000 sticky thermal rolls.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our customers with additional media solutions that Epson has placed on its list of tested media,” said Joel Van Boom, president, Documotion Research “Because our media offer self-cleaning repositionable labeling as well as receipt printing for a variety of applications, our hospitality customers are able to save considerable time and resources.”

The StickyPOS solution allows for the most efficient system of tagging special order items, online and take-out orders, as well as drive-through orders. StickyPOS tags are used in combination with popular kitchen management software to help increase the capacity for take-out orders and increase revenue for restaurants.

StickyPOS uses glue that does not leave a residue on the food trays, which is especially critical in a hospital environment where the trays should be kept free from bacteria.

“We are very pleased with the three new innovative StickyPOS media products that have been tested for use with our TM-L90 Plus LFC printer,” said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management, Business Systems Division, Epson America Inc. “Use of tested labels helps ensure that print quality and print head life will be maintained, which is critical for our customers. They also get to take advantage of the great features StickyPOS offers, allowing them to benefit from additional ways to gain business advantages.”

StickyPOS Media Features

Patented self-cleaning technology keeps printers running clean and eliminates problem of contamination from sticky paper

Repositionable adhesive– sticks great to packaging and leaves no residue

Environmentally friendly–silicone, BpA and BpS free

Supports a variety of label and receipt printing applications

Uses lightweight 55 gsm paper for flexible liner free labeling

Epson TM-L90 Plus LFC Features

Enhanced paper savings options reduce paper usage up to 30 percent

Supports receipt printing in addition to liner free labeling helping customers to standardize on one printer for their printing needs

A built-in USB interface in addition to another user-selected interface makes it easier to deploy for other applications if needed

Supports 40, 58 and 80mm wide media for flexible printing options

Intuitive on-off switch making it easier for the service representative to determine that the unit is on

Source: Company Press Release