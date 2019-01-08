ePac Flexible Packaging is adding another location to its list of plants dotted across the US.

With a focus on short and medium runs, ePac is making its name as a great option for local and smaller businesses who may be disadvantaged by other printers’ minimum order requirements.

The key to ePac’s quick turn around and customization abilities lies within its digital printing process. This technology allows ePac to fill orders at a fast pace while still supplying its customers with high-grade products , such as the following:

Rollstock

Stand-up pouches

Lay-flat pouches

All packaging is produced with photo-quality graphics.

The opening of ePac’s Atlanta location marks a partnership between F&S Capital, ePac Holdings and Windell McGill, who will act as managing partner. This plant will open in early 2019 and is currently taking orders.

Digital printing is a burgeoning technology with many advantages to offer businesses of any size. With more plant opening to come, the opportunities are sure to grow.

Source: Company Press Release