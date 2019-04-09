US-based ePac Flexible Packaging has created a new business unit for the expansion of its operations in Europe.

The ePac Holdings Europe will oversee the expansion activities in the region, including the development of first manufacturing location in the UK.

Situated in Midlands, the new manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in the second half of this year.

The ePac UK will presently undertake sales, with order fulfillment managed at its US locations until the new facility is operational.

ePac Flexible Packaging CEO Jack Knott said: “Our European operations will be based on the same business model we have developed in the United States over the course of the past 3 years, where we have seen tremendous success.”

The company said that all of its locations are full-service manufacturing plants with prepress, digital printing, laminating, and pouch making performed in-house.

The firm provides recyclable film as an option to be in line with the EU movement toward sustainability.

Johnny Hobeika, who is having vast experience in the UK flexible packaging industry and other European markets, will manage ePac Holdings Europe. He will report to the board of ePac Holdings Europe.

Hobeika said: “With the number of countries and languages in Europe, the volume of SKUs a brand must bring to market can be expensive and time-consuming.

“The advantages ePac will bring to brands will be game-changing. Multi-SKU orders can be rapidly produced in the same print run without printing plates and minimal waste.”

With a main focus on food manufacturers and co-packers, ePac provides services to local, regional, and national brands of all sizes with a model that facilitates shipment of finished pouches in three weeks or less and rollstock within 10 business days.

Founded in 2016 and based in Madison of Wisconsin, ePac Flexible Packaging uses Hewlett Packard’s advanced digital printing technology to carry out economical short and medium run length jobs, as well as customization activities for the customers.