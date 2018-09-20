eos Products, known for its lip balms, shave creams, and hand and body lotions, takes its commitment to sustainability to the next level with a partnership with TerraCycle, a global leader in recycling complex materials

TerraCycle gives eos a platform for North American consumers to have their eos products recycled into everyday, durable materials such as park benches, picnic tables, and bike racks.

A thoughtful and delightful approach to product design and sustainable ingredients has always been a part of eos’ core DNA.

Today, as a global brand with global impact, eos continues its commitment to responsible sourcing, sustainability and transparency with the eos Recycling Program. Though technically recyclable, mixed plastic packaging often ends up in landfills due to the high cost of recycling these materials.

eos chief marketing officer Soyoung Kang said: “Aligning with a partner like TerraCycle to ensure a free and easy way for our consumers to recycle was incredibly important to us as we continue to grow our sustainability efforts.

“We know our eos consumers share our commitment to preserving the planet and now, with the help of TerraCycle, we’re excited to rollout this nationwide recycling program that makes all eos product packaging 100% recyclable.”

Participating in the eos recycling program is free and simple. Consumers register for the program on the TerraCycle website and use any existing box or envelope in their home to package their empty eos products. They then download a free UPS shipping label from their account to attach to the box or envelope and mail it in.

All participants are incentivized to recycle with the opportunity for their product shipment to result in a charitable donation. For every one pound of empty eos product shipped, collectors can earn $1 to donate to a school or nonprofit organization of their choice.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “We are thrilled for eos to join our portfolio of partners.

“eos is known for providing consumers with a delightful product experience, which they’ve now enhanced by offering consumers the opportunity to recycle their used packaging, giving them a way to make the world a better place.”

To engage its loyal community of consumer fans around this exciting program, eos recently kicked off a social media content series on World Cleanup Day inviting fans to share user generated content illustrating the ways they give their eos products a second life by upcycling them into succulent planters, jewelry cases and more.

eos’ dedicated fans have been showcasing the many ways in which they upcycle their balms for years, which eos will highlight via a series of Instagram stories and social posts.

Committed to sustainability globally, eos participates in Green Dot, which recycles products throughout Germany and Europe.

eos is a leading beauty and skincare brand that originated around a key insight: women want products that deliver moments of delight that transcend daily routines. eos successfully translated that insight to its iconic lip balms, hand and body lotion and shave creams. eos products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, and packed with nourishing vitamins and natural skin-conditioning oils.

Source: Company Press Release