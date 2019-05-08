Entegris, a provider of specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions, has broken ground on their new state-of-the-art clean drum manufacturing facility for its Advanced Materials Handling division, in JangAn, Korea.

With an approximately $20M USD investment, equivalent to 24,453,000,000 KRW, Entegris will increase its HDPE drum manufacturing capacity by 50% once the facility opens in the second half of 2020. Today’s announcement adds to a significant investment previously announced for this facility in 2018.

The JangAn facility, and its planned HDPE drum capacity increase, will provide chemical manufacturers with greater supply security, and shorter lead times. This will enable the speed and reliability that manufacturers need to capitalize on the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“This new facility will enable Entegris to support the growing demand for our market leading high-purity drums and most importantly, to meet the requirements of our customers in Asia,” said John McDaniel, vice president of Liquid Packaging and Dispense business unit, Entegris

