Emami Paper Mills, part of Emami Group, has unveiled plans to invest up to INR2000 crore ($275m) to set up a packaging board unit in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Emami will build a multilayer coated packaging board manufacturing plant at Bharuch district in Gujarat.

Located at the Saykha Industrial Area, the new manufacturing plant will be developed in an area of 103 acres and holds capacity to produce 4,50,0000 tons per annum.

As part of the first phase, the project will include the development of packaging board unit with a capacity of 2,25,000 tons per annum, as well as 18MW captive power plant.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operational in the early 2020.

To serve customers in the western region, the company operates two plants located in Balasore of Odisha and Dakshineshwar of West Bengal.

Under the second phase of the project, the company will double the capacity of the packaging board manufacturing facility.

Emami Group director Aditya Agarwal said: “Keeping in view the high quality infrastructure and ease of doing business in Gujarat, we target to complete the first phase of the project by early 2020 and commence our commercial production in the first half of the same year.

“This project will play a key role in establishing Emami Paper Mills as one of the largest packaging board manufacturers in India.”

The company has business interests in FMCG, edible oil, paper, writing instruments, healthcare, retail departmental stores and real estate.

The firm is specialized in the production of newsprint, writing and printing paper and multilayer coated board products.

With a capacity of 2,00,000 tons per annum , the company produces consumer packaging board of recycle grade, as well as virgin grade. It exports up to 15% of its recycle grade paperboard to overseas market.

The company exports paperboard products such as Emami Eco Strong, Emami Maxo Fold and Emami Maxo Fold HB.

Emami Paper Mills is also claimed to be the largest newsprint manufacturer in India, with 1,50,000 tons per annum capacity.