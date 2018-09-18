Elopak, an international supplier of paper based packaging solutions for liquid food, has said that its natural brown board is supporting Arla’s new global identity.

Since Elopak launched the first gable top carton with the Natural Brown Board in 2017, the Pure-Pak carton has been introduced across Europe for market leading brands.

Arla Foods, the first major brand to introduce the new Natural Brown Board cartons, has identified and utilised its creative design potential for the launch of the new Arla Organic global visual identity.

Launched in June 2018, the new effective design of white print on a brown carton creates exceptional standout and depicts the sustainable values of both the product and the package. It has been launched across its organic milk and drinking yoghurts packaged in 1 litre Pure-Pak cartons with the Natural Brown Board, and renewable PE, in the Netherlands, Denmark Sweden, Germany and Finland.

“The look and feel of this carton gives the consumer the confidence that it is genuinely natural,” says Arla.

“Our new identity brings focus to our 100% natural dairy and our belief in pure nature because it is better for the cows, for the environment, for everyone. Nature is happy with our products from cow to the fridge.”

The introduction of the Pure-Pak® carton with the new Natural Brown Board met the rising demand for more sustainable and natural packaging.

“The Natural Brown Board delivers on key values for Arla. It is renewable, recyclable, reduces climate impact and communicates organic values. The new-look brown carton also enables new branding opportunities which we have utilised with the concept for the new Arla Global Identity for our organic brand values,” adds Arla.

