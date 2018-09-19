Elkem Silicones expands offering to meet growing needs of label and packaging market

Elkem Silicones has announced it is expanding its silicone offering, introducing new products and added capacities, to support the growing needs of the label and packaging markets.

The company will showcase its full range of technologies at Labelexpo Americas 2018, in Chicago, September 25 to 27.

To meet the increasing demand for solventless thermal silicones, Elkem Silicones has expanded global capacity for its Silcolease® Optima systems by 15 percent. “We are growing in-step with market demand increases, both in volume and in performance requirements of our materials,” said Ron Hanks, Elkem Silicones Business Director.

Silcolease® Optima solventless systems offer users a flexible solution to meet their specific needs, whether it be low temperature cure, increased line speeds for faster throughput, or optimizing platinum catalyst dosing to manage cost.

For UV processing, Elkem Silicones offers Silcolease® UV Poly 120, a free radical acrylate that is ready-to-use. This solution is ideal for narrow web printers that want easy release with hassle-free processing. No mixing or weighing of components is needed.

If improved anchorage to substrates is needed, Elkem Silicones has introduced a new free-radical anchorage promoter additive called Silcolease® UV ADD 151 to achieve improved product performance.

The company is also working on new acrylate polymers for premium and high release applications.

“It is an exciting time to partner with Elkem Silicones. We continue to invest in the release coatings market through a strategic program of developing new products, hiring new talent, and increasing our capacity, all in support of our commitment help our tape and label customer be their best,” said Hanks.

Source: Company Press Release