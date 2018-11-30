Digital printing technology specialist Electronics For Imaging (EFI) has unveiled new Nozomi print capabilities and upgraded corrugated production workflow.

The company launched new print modes for the EFI Nozomi C18000 ultra-high-speed, single-pass inkjet corrugated board press.

EFI’s Corrugated Packaging Suite is a business and production software offering for box plants, sheet plants, sheet feeders and corrugated display businesses.

The company exhibited its complete portfolio of print and workflow solutions for advanced, integrated and automated corrugated production at All4Pack tradeshow in Paris.

EFI exhibited EFI Escada, a product in its Corrugated Packaging Suite that helps packaging companies increase the potential of their operation, from corrugator and process control to full traceability and reporting.

The Nozomi press, initially capable of printing in up to six colors (CMYK, orange and violet), now included a new white ink option, which enables packaging converters to create impressive photographic images and vivid colors directly on brown kraft board liner.

The advanced EFI Fiery NZ 1000 digital front end simplifies the process of creating spot or flood white layers for print jobs. In addition to these upgrades, the press offers three new modes to optimize print quality and ink consumption.

The PHOTO mode comes with no limits in ink consumption and is suitable for printing corrugated display materials where saturation and vivid colors.

The POP mode is ideal for photographic printing where ink saving is an important criterion. The ECO mode works with a restricted color range, lowest possible ink consumption and is intended for printing packaging where lower cost is a critical factor.

EFI Industrial Printing vice president and general manager José Luis Ramón Moreno said: “EFI’s new print modes for Nozomi and our new white ink further strengthen our overall portfolio for efficient corrugated production with world-class digital print engine and packaging workflow solutions.

“All4Pack visitors are coming away from our stand with new ideas about how leading-edge digital capabilities can have a revolutionary effect on their businesses.”

The suite has many advanced features including better shipment planning technology, Corrugated Business System, a new feature to implement universal pricing changes, Productivity Workbench, Business Intelligence tools, integration with Esko CAD-X, and EFI Escada corrugator control technology.