Eden Springs, a major European carbon neutral water and coffee services firm, has introduced a new environmentally friendly and reusable paper cup for both hot and cold beverage solutions.

The new Eden BIO cup is a fully compostable and biodegradable plant-based water cup available with a 205ml capacity.

The new cup is provided with a plant-based inner biopolymer lining for better sealing and insulation.

Eden Springs’s new cup, which is produced by using 100% renewable materials, has been certified to break down within 12 weeks in industrial composting conditions.

The Seedling logo on the BIO cup ensures that it is certified to be industrially compostable according to the European standard EN 13432.

Eden BIO cup can be fully biodegraded in an industrial composting plant under controlled conditions such as temperature, moisture and time frame, helping to only dispose water, biomass and CO2.

According to Eden Springs, the conventional single-use plastic and paper cups, usually end up in landfill and take decades to break down and also releases greenhouse gases in the process.

The new BIO cup can be used for multiple refills, as well as composted, enabling consumers to solve two main concerns with single use plastic and paper cups.

Under the firm’s ‘Use, Refill, Reuse’ scheme, Eden is encouraging its customers to use BIO cup multiple times before it is being disposed, helping to eliminate the excessive waste created by single-use paper cups.

Eden Springs (UK) managing director Brian Macpherson said: “As Europe’s largest certified Carbon Neutral water and coffee services company, Eden is leading the industry on climate action.

“We are committed to environmental care in every part of our business, therefore we are thrilled to be introducing the new BIO cup to our existing range of eco-friendly beverage solutions.

“By introducing a cup that is not only biodegradable, but also reusable, we hope that consumers will think twice before disposing of their paper cups after just one use and the environmental impact caused by single use cups will reduce.”