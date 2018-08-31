Ecolean plans to set up new production plant in Sweden

Lightweight packaging and filling machines producer Ecolean has purchased land in Landskrona, Sweden to establish a new production facility and expand business as part of its growth strategy.

The expansion is part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

The increase in capacity is well needed to meet the liquid food industry’s demands for Ecolean’s lightweight and innovative packaging solutions. In the agreement, an additional 30,900 sqm can be obtained, when needed in the future.

As part of our ongoing expansion strategy, this investment of 25-30 million euros will enable us to continue being a fast growing and rapidly expanding company, says Peter L Nilsson, CEO, Ecolean Group. The new production facility will be up and running in 2020 and we expect to add around 100 new job opportunities within a few years’ time, he continues.

The new production facility will be located only 20 km south of Helsingborg, where the company’s headquarters and one of their existing production facilities are located. Ecolean has 400 employees, half of which work in Helsingborg.

In addition to Sweden, Ecolean has one production facility in China and one production facility under construction in Pakistan, estimated to start its operations 2019. Ecolean collaborates with leading brand owners in approximately 30 countries and has eleven sales offices globally.

The Ecolean lightweight packages are made of as little raw material as possible, providing a low environmental impact throughout the packages’ life cycle. The company and its packaging solutions’ sustainable profile appeals to market-leading liquid food brands globally.

