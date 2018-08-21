Australia-based retailer Ecodownunder has completely eliminated the use of plastic packaging from its stores.

The retailer has launched organic cotton shopping bags by replacing bio degradable shopping bags.

Ecodownunder noted that bio degradable shopping bags are mad by using plastic, which breaks down into tiny micro particles and end up in the ocean.

The retailer has negotiated with suppliers to use different ways to pack their bedding without plastic.

Ecodownunder founder Russell Lamb said: “Single use plastic packaging is having a massive impact on our environment and the ocean. We’re delighted that we’ve finally got to the point where we’ve removed the last plastic packaging from our stores.

“Removing plastic packaging from our stores was a transition we had to make to meet our own sustainability objectives.”

At present, Ecodownunder is using specially made cotton bags for packing products such as linen, wool quilts, pillows and under blankets. It is also packing most of the sheets with a cotton ribbon

Ecodownunder is avoiding the use of synthetics such as polyester, acrylic and micro fleece in their products, as part of its sustainability strategy.

According to the retailer, the textiles are essentially plastics made from non-renewable resources that shed micro fibres when they are washed and worn.

Microfibers end up in the ocean and becoming a major threat for ocean pollution than single use plastic such as bottles, straws and coffee cups.

The retailer has also eliminated the use of harsh chemicals in their production process. It has created an eco-cotton product that is free from toxic chemicals, where organic cotton is not viable.

Ecodownunde co-owner Beverley Tilbury said: There’s no doubt that plastic was a great packaging solution, until we found out how much damage it was doing to the environment.

“It’s protected our products and made it easy to ensure our crisp white cotton sheets arrive at the homes of customers in pristine condition.”

Based on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Ecodownunder operates 12 retail stores and has an online store that serves customers across the country.