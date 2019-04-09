Novolex brand Eco-Products has introduced molded fiber plates and containers under new line known as Vanguard.

Produced by using sugarcane, the new Vanguard line can be used in both hot and cold applications.

Vanguard compostable plates and containers are microwave friendly, as well as also water and grease resistant.

The company has designed the new line to meet the forthcoming requirements of the Biodegradable Product Institute for compostability certification, which will be effective from 1 January 2020.

Eco-Products marketing director Sarah Martinez said: “Our goal has always been to provide a breadth of options for foodservice operators looking for environmentally preferable packaging.”

Eco-Products said that Vanguard line uses proprietary alternative compounds to achieve grease-resistance performance.

Available in a limited release, the initial line is comprised of 10-inch round plate, three-compartment 10-inch plate, nine-inch single-compartment clamshell and three-compartment nine-inch clamshell.

The new line is currently testing by a select group of customers, said Eco-Products.

The company is also planning to add more products to the new line, including bowls and other sizes of plates and clamshells.

Martinez further added: “This is one more way we’re able to deliver benefits to our partners that are unavailable anywhere else.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers another choice in foodservice packaging, and we expect this innovative new line to be very popular and in high demand.”

Eco-Products is a certified B corporation that was established in 1990 to provide products made from recycled materials. The company is a major provider of foodservice packaging produced from renewable and recycled resources.

In January this year, Eco-Products signed an agreement with Compost Manufacturing Alliance to test all compostable products.

The new Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) testing program will cover all of Eco-Products’, including compostable plates, cups, bowls, containers and utensils.

CMA is a nationwide partnership of manufacturing facilities, which provides field disintegration testing for food service products. The new CMA program includes a technical review and field testing of compostable products when delivered to fully permitted industrial composting facilities.