Design and innovation agency Echo has developed new packaging and modernized brand identity for UK brand English Tea Shop.

The move will help English Tea Shop to provide persistent visual identity for its brand across the 55 countries.

The designs provided by Echo include new brand mark with the word organic, a mandala design describing sustainable ingredients.

Echo has also designed anew teapot icon and in-pack illustration, which promotes the brand’s farm-to-cup story.

For easier reading, the hand-drawn lettering of the brand has been simplified, and provided tighter on-pack wording and with more directly focusing on the ingredients.

Each pack is also provided with the strapline ‘Your Tea Loving Community’. Typography, copy and imagery on the pack are said to provide a clear sustainability story.

English Tea Shop CEO Suranga Herath said: “Our brand has become synonymous with a taste and values that people want. We wanted to create a consistent visual identity across the globe, to help people recognise the products more easily, and during this process we’ve come to recognise that our farm-to-cup story is not simply an ethos we believe – it can become the unifying concept for the brand.”

“Our rebrand goes beyond revitalising our packaging; it changes how we communicate and connect with all our customers. Our commitment to celebrating communities from farm to cup is absolutely central to who we are as a company, so it was very important to us that this comes across in our packaging and communications.”

Since 2010, English Tea Shop has been working with small organic farms in Sri Lanka and 20 other countries to gather ingredients produced by avoiding the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

The company purchases limited and sustainable quantities from each farmer and pays them with a premium on top of the Fairtrade price.

Echo is specialized in creating graphic and structural packaging, multi portfolio packaging segmentation, architecture and limited editions for the brands.