EB Packaging invests in Amut extrusion line

Malaysia's EB Packaging has invested in Amut Dolci Extrusion cast line for the production of stretch film at its factory in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Since 1995 EB Packaging SDN. BHD. is a Malaysian company involved in the manufacturing and trading of packaging materials, such as stretch film, plastic bags, PE foam, air bubble films and all kinds of adhesive tape.

“We were really impressed about the performances of this machine: we reached the maximum speed of 900 m/min in winding and the maximum line output of 1700 kg/h during the acceptance test.

The machine was tested with thin 2” cores with very successful results: the rolls were well wound, without tail, at very high speed!” – stated Mr. Siow Chew Kiong, CEO of EB Packaging.

“After the tests with 2” cores, we proceeded with 3” rolls production. We produced perfect machine rolls and even jumbo rolls of 50 kg weight. AMUT ProWind 4.0 winder has a system for weighing each roll before unloading so there is no need to manually weight the rolls before packing them on the pallet” – continues Mr. Siow.

Water cooled drives for the extruders is another peculiar feature of this line.

“Because of the equatorial climate of Malaysia, we are cautious about working temperature of all electronic parts. The solution supplied by AMUT is brilliant. Not only the container with electronic parts is air-conditioned but also all the drives for extruders placed inside the container are water cooled, so overheating is impossible” – comments Mr. Teo Kee Lin Executive Director of EB Packaging.

“I think that this is just the beginning of a long collaboration. Through the rolls produced with this new line, EB Packaging will be able to supply top quality films even to the most demanding markets. The order for a second line of same type will be very soon approved” says Saša Davidović, Sales Director of AMUT GROUP Packaging Film Division.

Source: Company Press Release