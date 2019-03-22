US-based craft spirits producer Eastside Distilling has introduced Redneck Riviera Whiskey in new 1.75 liter handle bottle.

The new Redneck Riviera Whiskey packaging will initially be available in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado.

Eastside Distilling president Robert Manfredonia said: “The addition of a 1.75 liter bottle expands our shelf presence with the beautiful red, white and blue Redneck Riviera Whiskey label, and offers our most loyal customers ‘value packaging’ that the larger half-gallon size bottles offer. We begin shipping to five states this week and look forward to rolling it out nationwide.”

According to craft spirits brand, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and multi-platinum country-music artist John Rich.

Eastside distilling team headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney has crafted the original Redneck Riviera Whiskey and the Granny Rich Reserve.

The original Redneck Riviera Whiskey, which is introduced in February 2018, is currently available in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky and Missouri.

It is also supplied in Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, the District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Arkansas, and Ohio.

Redneck Riviera is John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand. The brand was launched in 2014 and operates in footwear, apparel, hospitality, food and spirits categories, as well as holds licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its operations with the opening of a honky-tonk bar.

Based in Portland of Oregon, Eastside Distilling product portfolio is comprised of Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka and Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, as well as various fruit infused spirits.

Eastside Distilling is a majority stakeholder in Big Bottom Distilling and Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Big Bottom Distilling produces products such as The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin, and Delta Rye whiskey.