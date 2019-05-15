Eastman will exhibit its latest innovations at LUXE PACK New York at the Javits Center, May 15-16. It will discuss two breakthrough innovations that address the world's plastic waste problem and two new products: Eastman Trēva engineering bioplastic and Cristal EV600 copolyester.

Trēva is a cellulose-based plastic for opaque and color-tinted packaging with better performance and less environmental impact. It can serve as a direct replacement for ABS and enables opportunities for downgauging in those applications. Its biocontent of over 40 percent enables brands to progress toward sustainability commitments while moving away from materials listed on Proposition 65.

In March and April, Eastman announced two recycling innovations, advanced circular recycling and carbon renewal technology that enable recycling of mixed polyester and mixed plastic waste. Using methanolysis, advanced circular recycling breaks down polyester-based products into their polymer building blocks. These can then be reintroduced to the production of polyester-based polymers, delivering a true circular solution. Eastman projects full-scale operations within 24-36 months.

Carbon renewal technology converts mixed plastic waste, including plastics that are difficult to recycle such as cosmetics packaging, back to its molecular components. These are reintroduced to the production of a variety of materials, like plastics and cellulosic products. Commercial production is planned for 2019 using existing assets.

“Trēva will be one of the first Eastman products to benefit from carbon renewal technology, which will further enhance Trēva’s beginning-of-life profile,” said Kendra Harrold, marketing director for packaging. “In addition to having over 40 percent of its content from biobased materials, Trēva enabled by carbon renewal technology will have a significant part of its remaining content derived from allocated certified recycled plastic.”

Eastman plans to have this product commercially available before the end of 2019.

“These innovations are only the beginning,” continued Harrold. “Eastman is committed to working with our value chain partners to create real solutions toward a true circular economy.”

