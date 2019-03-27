Specialty materials company Eastman is set to introduce three recyclability solutions for shrink film allowing brand owners to select a resin that works best for them without sacrificing sustainability goals.

The newest members of the Eastman Embrace family of resins includes two new resins that enhance the recyclability of shrink-labeled PET packaging.

Embrace family of resins will allow to create 360-degree graphics and better designs for unique and highly contoured packaging.

The new resins include Embrace Encore copolyester, Embrace Float copolyester and Sun Chemical SunLam de-seaming adhesive.

Embrace Encore copolyester will help create a clear shrink label that can be recycled with PET, while Embrace Float copolyester forms an opaque and low-density shrink label that floats in water and can be separated from PET in the recycling process

SunLam de-seaming adhesive has been developed to replace a traditional solvent seam and support label removal in the wet recycling process when used with labels made with Eastman Embrace resins.

Eastman noted that all three solutions within its Smart Recycle portfolio are recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), while both Embrace Encore and Embrace Float have received APR’s Critical Guidance recognition.

The company will showcase the new Embrace family of resins for shrink film at the SPC Impact Conference in Seattle, Washington, which will take place from 1 to 4 April.

Eastman specialty plastics packaging marketing director Kendra Harrold said: “We’re excited to debut this innovative new portfolio at SPC Impact.

“With more recyclable options, brands can feel confident in their ability to create engaging, attractive and sustainable packaging that meets the needs of any project.”

Based in Kingsport of Tennessee, Eastman produces various products and solutions for use in different end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables.

With around 14,500 employees, the company serves customers in more than 100 countries. IT has reported revenues of around $10bn in 2018.