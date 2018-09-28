Cosmetics firm Groupe Rocher has collaborated with advanced materials and specialty additives firm Eastman on the development of a new ecodesign compact concept.

The companies collaborated on the ecodesign compact concept that uses Eastman Trēva engineering bioplastic, which is a cellulose-based thermoplastic that provides both high performance and reduced environmental impact.

Groupe Rocher ecodesign manager Sophie Marcou said: “Eastman participated in our sustainability journey. They embraced the Groupe Rocher value of progress and showed strong commitment to developing a new polymer platform and investing in the manufacturing of a proof-of-concept packaging.”

Groupe Rocher produces over 600 million cosmetics and home care products each year.

The collaboration is said to help achieve a completely new ecodesigned cosmetics case packaging concept.

Ecodesign is an approach to the design of products, which focuses on the environmental footprint across the entire product life cycle.

The process, which has been designed to create zero waste, is influenced by life cycles in nature.

For an ecodesign compact case, Groupe Rocher has simplified processing with single step instead of using typical three-step process. The design also helped avoid metal hinge pins and use plastic pins.

The project helped to engage all members of the value chain to innovate and develop solutions to challenges. It also allowed Groupe Rocher, Eastman and its partners to apply new approach partners to accelerate the rate of innovation.

Eastman and Groupe Rocher have produced life cycle analysis data, which underwent third-party peer review by thinkstep.

Eastman Trēva engineering bioplastic is a USDA certified biobased product, which carries FSC chain of custody certification.

The compact lid contains new Eastman Cristal EV600 copolyester, which is a glasslike high-flow polymer.

Groupe Rocher and Eastman will exhibit ecodesign compact at Luxe Pack Monaco packaging event, which is being held from 1 to 3 October.

Eastman specialty plastics packaging marketing director Kendra Harrold said: “As a Responsible Care company, Eastman is committed to serving our customers with sustainable solutions and development.”