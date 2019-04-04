Specialty materials company Eastman has introduced a new carbon renewal technology, which holds capacity to recycle complex plastic waste.

In March, Eastman has unveiled plans to introduce an advanced circular recycling technology, which can break down polyester waste that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods into basic polymer building blocks, which can be re-launched as new polyester-based polymers.

Eastman chief technology officer and senior vice president Steve Crawford said: “Eastman’s circular technologies represent the opportunity for partnerships to provide solutions, including end-of-life options, that will have an impact on the global waste problem.”

The new carbon renewal technology can recycle some of the most complex plastic waste, including non-polyester plastics and mixed plastic that cannot be recycled with traditional recycling technologies.

Eastman’s carbon renewal technology helps avoid materials, including flexible packaging and plastic films, from entering into landfills.

Through modifying the front end of Eastman’s cellulosics production, the carbon renewal technology utilizes plastic waste as feedstock and converts it back to simple molecular components.

The process partially oxidizes the plastic and converts it into the basic building blocks of certain Eastman products at a very high efficiency.

It allows the production of advanced materials and fibers segment products that can be used in ophthalmics, durables, packaging, textiles and nonwovens end-use markets.

Eastman, which has completed pilot tests at its Kingsport site, intends to start commercial production in this year by leveraging existing assets.

The company is also planning to enter into commercial collaborations to use carbon renewal technology for recycling mixed plastic waste at commercial scale.

Eastman board chair and chairman Mark Costa said: “Eastman has the technology, the innovation power and the people to make a difference. Eastman is now uniquely positioned to deliver two powerful innovation solutions that target different plastic waste streams that pose complex challenges.”

Based in Kingsport of Tennessee, Eastman produces various products and solutions for use in different end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables.