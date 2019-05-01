Dynamic Plastic Packaging has purchased and installed the Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica's Evo XD flexo press at its facility in South Africa.

The press was taken into production by Dynamic Plastic Packaging and celebrated the official inauguration with a grand open house at the company.

Dynamic Plastic Packaging technical manager Roy Mahabier said: “We are very satisfied indeed, and cooperation with the team from Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica was flawless.

“We enjoyed an exceptionally open and trustful relationship from the very beginning. The press output is exactly what we expected from our investment.”

Koenig & Bauer said that the Evo XD press was the first of its type to be assembled at the headquarters factory in Würzburg, Germany.

Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica CEO Dr Peter Lechner said: “We have been able to increase our share of the world market in flexible packaging printing to 9 per cent, and the volume of incoming orders has never been greater.

“This is naturally also an expression of the extremely beneficial cooperation between the individual business units of Koenig & Bauer.”

Dynamic Plastic Packaging, which is engaged in printing of flexible packaging for the food sector, has selected the CI flexo press of the Evo XD series.

The press has been designed to enable production with water-based inks on a diversity of substrates such as films, very thin and sensitive “breathable” LDPE and laminated materials.

Capable of offering maximum flexibility for varied packaging applications, the press features very energy-efficient dryer systems as well as modules of the current X series.

The Evo XD is equipped to meet the demands for fast job changes, low makeready waste and high productivity even with short runs.

Additional features of the press include the automatic impression system AIF, the washing system “Speedy Clean” and the integrated print error detection system.

The features allow the press to provide for continuous quality control and enable quick production start without delay, Koenig & Bauer noted.

Dynamic Plastic Packaging produces DPE/LLDPE, HDPE, multilayer co-extrusion and flexographic printing.