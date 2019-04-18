Precision labware manufacturer and supplier DWK Life Sciences has introduced Workflow Solutions, a portfolio of glass and plastic labware.

The new solutions have been designed to enhance productivity through every phase of product development ranging from research to production and commercialization.

The firm has announced the availability of DWK Solutions Pack, which is a demonstration of the different services with products for research, packaging and production.

The services offered include surface treatments such as bar coding, serialization, cleaning, sterilization and coating, as well as packaging-related services such as tare weighing, pre-sorting and just-in-time quantity shipments.

DWK said that the products are ready to use (RTU) in the customer’s workflow, once configured.

The specialized services provided under Workflow Solutions include different bar-coding technologies to ensure accurate sample management even in critical environments and containers with tare weight values that enable researchers to determine the exact net weight of their samples.

The solutions will also allow to perform particulate cleaning with water to meet USP or WFI (water for injection) purification standards and comply with the USP <788> standard for particulates.

Workflow Solutions also include depyrogenation treatment services for removing RNAse and DNAse enzymes to certified endotoxin levels of less than 0.06 EU/mL, sterilization to sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6 and silanization or siliconization surface treatments, as well as customized packaging offering a range of solutions for customers.

DWK Life Sciences senior vice president Rick Schwartz said: “Our consultative approach allows us to meet our customer’s operational objectives while eliminating multivendor preparation and reducing inventory management costs.

“Whether a customer produces almost any life science product, we have the experience and the products to help improve their workflow,” he added.

DWK Life Sciences manufactures and supplies premium glass, plastics, custom configurations and packaging solutions to its customers. The company produces its products under brands such as Duran, Wheaton and Kimble.

In addition, the firm offers a range of labware for scientific research and analytical applications, as well as solutions for storage and packaging.