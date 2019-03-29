Precision labware manufacturer and supplier DWK Life Sciences has launched new Kimble GLS 80 media bottle with multiport closure system.

The Kimble GLS 80 bottle and cap system has been developed to accommodate a range of sample sizes from 250mL to 20L.

The new bottle and cap system can be used for biological and chemical reactions, plant cell culture, photobiological studies, and sample collection and storage.

Kimble GLS 80 is provided with wide neck to simplify transfer of samples in various forms such as powders, pastes, granules and liquids. Through the opening, the spoons, spatulas, tweezers, and large funnels can be easily manipulated.

GLS 80 bottle, along with multiport cap, is suitable for applications in the research of different fields such as energy, materials science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

Kimble GLS 80 bottle is produced from 33 expansion low extractable borosilicate glass, which is in compliance with the USP type I standard for neutral glass.

The bottles, which are resistant to acids, corrosive chemicals and thermal shock, can tolerate temperatures as high as 500˚C making them suitable for autoclaving.

The company is providing GLS 80 bottle in clear glass or with an amber coated exterior for light sensitive materials. It is also provided with KimCote safety coating to protect from damage.

Bottles are equipped with a matching pouring ring for drip-free pouring, while easy-to-read volume graduations and white marking patch are provided for clear identification of bottle contents.

The four-port multiport cap system is said to offer a choice of five port inserts designed to fit different size tubing. Constructed with polypropylene (PP) and polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE), the cap components are autoclavable.

DWK Life Sciences sales and marketing senior vice president Rick Schwartz said: “We’ve supplied our GLS 80 Bottle and Multiport Cap System to research laboratories testing everything from algae to food.”

DWK Life Sciences manufactures and supplies premium glass, plastics, custom configurations and packaging solutions to its customers. The company produces its products under brands such as Duran, Wheaton and Kimble.