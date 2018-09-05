Foodservice packaging firm D&W Fine Pack has expanded its TamperSmart packaging product portfolio with the introduction of new SecureTab solutions.

The SecureTab product line will offer more options for take-out and prepared-food applications for customers in the foodservice operations and grocery stores.

TamperSmart tamper-evident packaging is also comprised of FreshServe and VersaLock containers and lids, in addition to the new SecureTab solutions.

Each product line is provided with easy-open and easy-close inline security tabs, which help keep food fresh and maintain product integrity.

A crystal-clear and rib-free will also help to optimize product visibility, as well as in the easy application of custom labels on smooth sidewalls.

The advanced inline tabs and sturdy lids offer optimal stacking on the shelf or in the take-home bag.

TamperSmart containers and lids are made of recyclable PET resin with tabs, which remain attached to the packaging after opening.

SecureTab is provided with 7in square footprint, while FreshServe is provided with 4in square footprint. Both products include instructional and non-detachable pull tabs.

VersaLock provides a sleek rectangular shape with corner tab feature, which allows to maintain the clean design of the package when opened.

The tabs allow consumers to rapidly detect if a package has been opened before purchasing or consuming contents.

D&W Fine Pack sales and marketing senior vice president Keith Dunlap said: “The continued growth in the grab-and-go sector along with the changes in how meals are prepared and distributed are creating a demand for more convenient, innovative food packaging.

“Our TamperSmart packaging not only keeps cold and dry foods fresh, intact and appetizing, it provides a clear signal to consumers that their menu choices have not been compromised.”

D&W Fine Pack, a Mid Oaks investment portfolio company, is one of the major foodservice packaging firms in North America.

The company provides a range of solutions in single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws and meal kits.

Some of the company’s products include container bases, lids and domes, hinged containers, and combo containers.