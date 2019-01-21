Durst, a manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, has launched the Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet single-pass press which the company claims is capable of bringing affordable digital production to increasing numbers of converters.

Tau 330 RSC E is available in 330mm and 244mm print widths, providing 4 colors or 4 colors and white option in full-speed mode and is in compliance with Durst’s “Configure Your Digital Future” theme.

The model is field upgradable to the full Durst Tau RSC high-speed press at full 8 colors and 78 linear m/min.

Durst said that the new model is particularly targeted at small and medium converters in the mid-tier market and its price start from €350,000.

The Tau RSC E benefits from Durst’s exclusive RSC technology, with its native resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi combined with its smallest drop size of 2pl provides photo-like quality.

The new press has a production capability of 1,020 m² / hour is with a printing speed of 52 m/min at full color including White. High pigmented inks used for the press is designed to reduce ink consumption by up to 20% per m2 and optimize running costs to the lowest possible level.

Durst Label & Packaging Printing segment manager Helmuth Munter said: “During the development of the Dust Tau 330 RSC E, a special focus was dedicated to the upgradeability and flexibility of the press. This is an important addition to the Durst Tau RSC family of variable, versatile, adjustable and configurable machine systems.

“Affordable digital label printing is now available to increasing numbers of converters and printers. We’re incredibly excited at the new opportunities that the new and budget priced press model will open up for increasing numbers of converters. Digital UV Inkjet label printing is definitely here.”

The new model includes the chill roller, variable data printing or the external jumbo winders and is compatible Tau 330 RSC that all options are able to be fitted to it.

The new machine is offered with Durst Workflow Label software and has a fast, efficient, powerful and easy-to-use preress. It runs with a speed of 52 linear m/min and has up to 8 color stations (CMYK-W-OVG).