UK-based corrugated packaging manufacturer Durham Box has purchased an EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass corrugated packaging press from Electronics For Imaging.

The purchase of the 71-inch wide Nozomi ultra-high-speed LED inkjet press is a part of Durham Box’s plan to optimise its production process and provide superior-quality imagery for customers.

Planned to be installed in summer 2019, the Nozomi press is expected to provide Durham Box the capability to increase productivity on short- and medium-run jobs.

Durham Box joint managing director Dan Morris said: “The image quality, running speed and ease of changing between prints are hugely attractive.

“With this we are confident we can operate in several markets with a single machine.”

Capable of operating at speeds up to 246 linear feet per minute, the press offers the critical capabilities to Durham Box to offer more application possibilities to its customers.

Additionally, the press delivers significant time savings in production, enhanced image quality and the ability to create personalized prints, Electronics For Imaging said.

Morris added: “Image quality is a very important factor, perhaps the most important in fact.

“We regularly get asked to print jobs that are too challenging for our own flexo capabilities and as a consequence we need to manipulate the artwork which is time consuming and ultimately leads to a simplified image – and that can be frustrating to the customer.

“The wide range of print finishes is a great feature from the Nozomi, as it has the ability to produce print that has similar qualities to flexo – only better – with high gloss photo-quality print.”

Electronics For Imaging said that the new ultra-high-speed Nozomi inkjet press for Durham Box is part of a complete ecosystem for corrugated production, with edge inks, EFI Fiery digital front end technology and an EFI Corrugated Packaging Suite manufacturing execution system workflow.

Durham Box is engaged in manufacturing corrugated packaging and servicing large scale accounts across multiple markets, particularly within the fast-moving commercial goods (FMCG) sector.