DuPont Advanced Printing has commercially introduced new Cyrel DLC soft digital plate for corrugated printing applications.

Part of the DuPont Cyrel plate platform, the new soft digital plate has adopted new polymer formulation specifically designed for the corrugated market.

The polymer used with Cyrel DLC plate has been formulated to transfer as much ink as possible with minimal impression for better solids.

The new Cyrel DLC plate is provided with low durometer for enhanced printing on lower quality recycled and thinner liner corrugated board using water-based inks. Its softer durometer plate helps to provide cleaner barcodes, positive type and reverse areas.

Cyrel DLC plate will deliver the ink from the plate to the substrate with better solid ink coverage and avoid crushing the board with over-impression.

The new plate also enables press operators to over-impress the plate to the board stock to transfer ink into the flute valleys of uneven substrates while delivering registration between colors.

The new soft digital plate offers various benefits to corrugated printers, including enhanced solid printing that enables lower volume anilox, increased press impression latitude, better barcode accuracy, as well as advanced positive and reverse print areas.

DuPont Advanced Printing North America corrugated segment manager Bob Hannum said: “The DuPont Cyrel DLC plate significantly improves solid ink coverage on recycled board which presents more of a challenge to print on than virgin board stock.

“Feedback from early customers is that not only is DLC performing better than standard durometer sheet and liquid plates, but also against competitive soft durometer sheet plates.”

DuPont also produces Cyrel EASY technology platform that holds capacity to simplify the prepress process by building the flat top digital dot directly into the plate, enabling to increase productivity and consistency.

Cyrel EASY plate portfolio delivers high ink transfer and color saturation and helps avoid in investing nitrogen exposure unit, LED technology or lamination equipment to get flat top dots.