US-based multinational quick service restaurant chain Dunkin’ has unveiled new product packaging as part of its rebranding efforts.

Dunkin’ has designed bright and bold new product packaging to enhance the brand identity and better promote the products.

Dunkin’ will provide new colorful cups, donut boxes, Munchkins donut hole treat boxes, Box O’ Joe napkins and other products in its restaurants across the country by the end of this month.

The restaurant chain has collaborated with creative and branding agencies Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), BBDO New York and Arc Worldwide to develop the new branding, as part of its multi-faceted blueprint for growth.

The new plan has been designed to turn Dunkin’ into the premier beverage-led and on-the-go brand.

Dunkin’ U.S chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said: “Our new look represents both our heritage and our evolution as the brand that fuels optimism and keeps America running with great coffee, donuts and more.

“What better time than the start of a new year to bring our new look to our coffee cups and packaging, and introduce a new energy to our restaurants and our fans.”

Dunkin’ is also providing two new menu items, including power breakfast sandwich and new energy cold brew, to the consumers in the new year.

In September this year, Dunkin’ Donuts said that it will drop the ‘Donuts’ from its name in ads, signage, and packaging at newly revamped stores beginning January 2019.

In February same year, Dunkin’ unveiled plans to stop using all polystyrene foam cups across its global supply chain by 2020.

From spring 2018, the firm is using new double-walled paper cup in place of foam cup in all of its restaurants in New York City and California.

The move is part of the company’s commitment to use fiber-based consumer-facing packaging certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard.

With over 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries, Dunkin’ provides the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin products.