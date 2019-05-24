Poland-based Dunapack Packaging has completed the first phase of upgrade project at its corrugated packaging plant in Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania.

As part of the project, the firm has expanded its existing warehouse storage capacity at the plant by 4,000m² to further enhance its customer service level.

Located 200km North of Bucharest, the Sfântu Gheorghe plant has also been equipped with Bobst five colour HQ flatbed die cutter, and a six point Masterfold multi point gluing machine in a bid to further increase the complexity and quality of shelf ready packaging solutions.

Dunapack Packaging Division managing director Alexander Enzenberg said: “After more than 20 years of solid presence in Romania we are really proud of our local team.

“The Sfântu Gheorghe plant always served as excellent entry-hub. The upgrade will strengthen and secure this position for a long period of time.”

The firm said that a new conveyor system and other additional automation upgrades at the plant will provide a modern working environment.

As part of next phase of the expansion project, the firm plans to install a new and highly efficient BHS corrugator in the first quarter of 2020 to replace the existing machine.

Dunapack expects the upgraded plant, together with the new plant in Bolintin, Romania, to reach a production capacity of 300 million square metres per year. The new plant is due to open in summer 2019.

Dunapack Packaging South regional director Stanislav Razpopov said: “With our unique double-plant-setup and with state of the art machinery in place, we will be able to supply our customers with even better high quality packaging solutions. This keeps us confident to look into a bright future in this vibrant and important market.”

Dunapack is an associated firm of Prinzhorn Group, a European firm that serves customers in the packaging, paper, and recycling industry.

With 20 plants in 10 countries, Dunapack offers trays for bottles and cans, transport secured packaging for flower bouquets, wrap around packaging of all kinds, trays, cup-trays and others.