DS Smith Plastics, Extruded Products is inviting transit packaging influencers to visit their booth at ProMat Expo 2019 Chicago, where they will have their line of reusable packaging, sleeve packs and full containers on display.

DS Smith’s AkyPak brand of reusable packaging and containers are known for their durability and flexibility in design and sealed rounded edge sleeves.

Made of polypropylene, the AkyPak portfolio of reusable packaging is known for its durability, lightweight and stack-ability. AkyPak customers benefit from efficiencies and savings obtained with optimized loads and return logistics. AkyPak packaging is also moisture and chemical resistant and completely recyclable at the end of its useful life.

The AkyPak line of reusable packaging includes pick-bins, shelving units, boxes, sleeves and bulk containers. All AkyPak styles are customizable to fit the needs of every user’s specific requirements.

DS Smith, Plastics Division operates out of sites around the world and is continuously expanding its reach to supply products and services internationally.

DS Smith Plastics can supply products and services anywhere in the world according to the requirements of companies, which take full advantage of the advantages of working with an international supplier.

The Plastics division now serves its customers from more than 25 facilities in 12 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and the Australasia region. Its global projection is reinforced by a large worldwide network of agents and distributors.

Source: Company Press Release