Compelo packaging is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
18 Sep 2018
News

DS Smith Plastics, Rapak expands online shop offering of bag-in-box bags

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

DS Smith Plastics, Rapak is expanding their online Bag-in-Box bag offering to include post-mix syrup and dairy bags, after a successful year in the online market and in response to customers who value the convenience and flexibility of ordering in smaller quantities.

ronline
Image: DS Smith Plastics, Rapak has expanded online shop offering of bag-in-box bags. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

Rapak’s new bag offering joins their already popular line of iced coffee & tea Urn-liners™ that launched the site with great success last year, alongside Rapak  bags for Bag-in-Box wine. The new Bag-in-Box bag offering includes:

3 gallon and 5 gallon post-mix syrup bags

2.5 gallon dairy (flat cap) bags and 5 gallon dairy (tube cap) bags

To expand the reach to customers that prefer the ease and timesaving benefits of ordering online, Rapak will be continuing to increase their online presence in the US and Europe in the coming months.

DS Smith, Plastics Division is a 30-year manufacturer of flexible packaging, filling equipment, liquid dispensers, rigid packaging returnables and Foam Products.

At DS Smith we are committed to developing customer-focused packaging solutions that are built to perform across any industry.

Source: Company Press Release

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

IDC forms new alliance to promote aseptic packaging

Popular Trending today

  1. DS Smith Plastics, Rapak expands online shop offering of bag-in-box bags
  2. IDC forms new alliance to promote aseptic packaging
  3. UK confirms plans to extend single-use plastic bag charge
  4. Berry Global acquires blown polyethylene bags maker Laddawn
  5. Hammond’s unveils new look for Holiday Gift Bags

Suppliers

  1. Trepko
  2. SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Systems
  3. A&R Carton
  4. Schubert International