DS Smith Plastics, Rapak expands online shop offering of bag-in-box bags

DS Smith Plastics, Rapak is expanding their online Bag-in-Box bag offering to include post-mix syrup and dairy bags, after a successful year in the online market and in response to customers who value the convenience and flexibility of ordering in smaller quantities.

Rapak’s new bag offering joins their already popular line of iced coffee & tea Urn-liners™ that launched the site with great success last year, alongside Rapak bags for Bag-in-Box wine. The new Bag-in-Box bag offering includes:

3 gallon and 5 gallon post-mix syrup bags

2.5 gallon dairy (flat cap) bags and 5 gallon dairy (tube cap) bags

To expand the reach to customers that prefer the ease and timesaving benefits of ordering online, Rapak will be continuing to increase their online presence in the US and Europe in the coming months.

DS Smith, Plastics Division is a 30-year manufacturer of flexible packaging, filling equipment, liquid dispensers, rigid packaging returnables and Foam Products.

At DS Smith we are committed to developing customer-focused packaging solutions that are built to perform across any industry.

Source: Company Press Release