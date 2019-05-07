DS Smith Plastics, Injection Moulding, a business segment of DS Smith, has introduced Loop Ready Packaging (LRP), a new line of packaging options for the customers.

LRPs are re-usable, returnable and fully recyclable packaging solutions, which are designed for brands, retailers and consumers.

Consumers need to pay a small deposit on the LRP while purchasing the product, and they can return the packaging and jars to the store for a refund of the deposit, once they have finished with the items.

The company has already automated the process in multiple places with a machine, which scans the packaging and contents and provides a coupon with a store credit for future purchases.

According to the company, the process is a tried and tested method used for beverage crates.

LRPs are said to be the next logical evolution from RRPs and SRPs, and will deliver a zero-waste option for retailers’ major products while improving convenience and closing the loop to ensure a circular life cycle.

The initial products will include jars for non-perishables such as vegetables and sauces. The company intends to launch the technology across multiple product lines in the future.

The crates, which can last up to 30 years, are cycled from brand to store to home multiple times, enabling to reduce CO 2 effect. The crates are ground up and turned into new crates for another long-life cycle, at the end of their long life.

DS Smith Plastics managing director Paul Baeyens said: “This system has worked successfully with returnable crates for beverages for more than 50 years. It reminds us of the milkman delivering returnable milk bottles. It could work just as well for peas.

“At DS Smith Plastics we are constantly on the look-out for new innovations, greater sustainability and inspiration. Sometimes you need to look to the past to find the right inspiration.”

DS Smith’s plastic division is involved in the manufacturing of flexible packaging, filling equipment, dispensing solutions, and rigid packaging returnable solutions. The division operates sites in Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia.