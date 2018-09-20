DS Smith Plastics, Extruded Products France has introduced AkyPure, a new line of extruded polypropylene packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.

The new line of extruded polypropylene packaging has been developed in partnership with key players in the industry.

AkyPure line of extruded polypropylene packaging is comprised of three product categories, including AkyPure Tray, AkyPure Box and AkyPure bulk container.

AkyPure hygienic trays feature durability and resilient properties, which enables to prevent breakage of fragile products such as glass bottles, tubes and other products commonly used in laboratory environments.

Designed to meet pharmaceutical requirements, the trays are said to provide optimum protection for fragile containers. The trays are available in multiple configurations or sizes and can be customized as per the production equipment.

The fibre-free composition of the trays enables to reduce the contamination risks associated with other alternative packaging.

AkyPure hygienic boxes are developed by using polypropylene plastics, which are durable, moisture resistant, anti-static and fully customazible.

Rigid and semi-rigid separators can also be added to the boxes to enhance the protection for the goods being transported.

AkyPure boxes are suitable packaging for shipping of aluminum sachets, tubs containing syringes and PE pouches containing vaccines.

AkyPure boxes helps in dust prevention, and are compatible with other types of sterilization such as gamma and autoclave.

AkyPure hygienic containers are also developed by using polypropylene plastics. They serve as suitable packaging for transporting sachets, bags containing bulk products, trays containing flasks, tubes and bottles, as well as tubs containing pre-filled syringes.

Featuring optimized storage volume, the AkyPure containers are compatible with all types of pallets.

The moist-resistant packaging solutions are produced in compliance with International Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring products are consistently produced and controlled as per established quality standards.

DS Smith Plastics market segment pharma manager Pascal Schelcher said: “The close and privileged relationship we have world-class laboratories and primary packaging suppliers has allowed us to develop a fiber-free and durable polypropylene packaging solution that meet and exceed the demands and expectations of this industry.”