Drytac wins two SGIA product of year awards

Drytac, an international manufacturer of self-adhesive materials for the print, label and industrial markets, has won two awards in the SGIA Product of the Year competition for its innovative products.

Ahead of the SGIA Expo 2018 in October, industry professionals evaluated the most exciting products to be showcased at the event.

Drytac topped the laminates, adhesives, films, coatings category with ReTac WipeErase a product that turns standard surfaces into whiteboards. The 6 mil (150 micron) white dry erase film features a chemical- and scratch-resistant UV hard coat and a clear gloss surface that allows the film to be written on and wiped off easily.

Unlike a whiteboard, it won’t suffer from ink staining or ghosting and can be removed and repositioned easily for convenience.

At the SGIA awards, Drytac also won the Media – Adhesive Back Vinyl category for SpotOn Floor 200.

This monomeric PVC film is designed for short-term indoor floor graphics floor graphics, offering a non-slip surface and a Class B1 Fire Rating without lamination.

The product is easy to install – even for non-professionals – and to remove within six months of its application thanks to Drytac’s smart dot-pattern adhesive, making it perfect for public areas such as retail, education and healthcare environments.

Both award-winning products will be demonstrated at Drytac’s show space (booth #2341) at SGIA Expo 2018, alongside popular and new products including AmourPrint Emerytex and ArmourGrab.

Drytac global product manager Shaun Holdom said: “Drytac is delighted to have won not one, but two awards in the SGIA Product of the Year competition.

“The winners are decided by key members of the printing and imaging technology industry who are ideally positioned to understand the needs of the market and what makes an innovative product.

“ReTac WipeErase is a dry erase board in a roll, perfect for a variety of customers and applications, while SpotOn Floor 200 is used for safe and stunning floor graphics in a wide range of different environments. We’re proud to win both of the SGIA Product of the Year awards and are looking forward to demonstrating these materials to delegates at SGIA Expo 2018.”

Source: Company Press Release