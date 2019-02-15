Beverage innovation company Drinkworks and leading sustainable plastics technology innovator Loop Industries announced a partnership to allow the users of the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig to return used cocktail, brew and cider pods to be recycled and upcycled by Loop.

This announcement comes on the heels of Drinkworks launching the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig in November 2018, through an early access pilot program in St. Louis, Missouri. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig uses proprietary pods made from 100% recyclable materials, and precision on-board chilling and carbonation systems to prepare quality cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button.

The mail-back process is simple: consumers can fill pre-paid, recyclable Loop and Drinkworks co-branded pouches with empty pods, seal them up, and drop the materials in the mail.

A complimentary mail-back pouch is included in the Home Bar packaging, and more pouches are currently available for free when requested from 1-855-DRINKWORKS. Pouches will be available online and in retail locations as Drinkworks expands later this year.

“We’re thrilled to work with the sustainability experts at Loop Industries to provide our loyal customers with the means to recycle and drive forward a circular economy,” shared Nathaniel Davis, CEO of Drinkworks. “Following our successful launch last November, we’re excited to continue gathering feedback on this partnership to help shape our future advancements.”

“Drinkworks has developed a fun and innovative way to help consumers enjoy the full cocktail experience from their own home – and they have harnessed their innovative spirit to ensure their pods are fully recyclable, too,” added Nelson Switzer, Chief Growth Officer, Loop Industries, Inc.

“Providing consumers access to a free program to recycle and upcycle the PET content in their pods increases the sustainability of their pods and system, especially as the Loop logo will appear on Drinkworks pods and packaging reminding consumers to upcycle.”

Source: Company Press Release