Drewsen Spezialpapiere unveils new mineral oil repellent barrier paper

Drewsen Spezialpapiere has introduced a Probarrier packaging paper designed to provide an effective barrier against mineral oil migration while keeping the advantages of current paper packaging materials.

Mineral oil components in foods are undesirable and harmful. It has been proven that saturated mineral oils (MOSH) accumulate in the human body. Aromatic mineral oils (MOAH) are considered carcinogenic.

The paperboard packaging made from waste paper is a relevant source of mineral oil contamination in food. These recycled fibres contain, for example, mineral oils from newsprint inks. These oils evaporate, penetrate conventional paper, cardboard and some plastics, and accumulate in food. Sources are therefore both the primary packaging made from recycled solid board and transport packaging made from corrugated board.

DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE has developed a packaging paper that keeps the advantages of current paper packaging materials and additionally provides an effective barrier against mineral oil migration. A barrier layer of natural, vegetable and mineral components prevents gaseous mineral oil constituents from passing into the interior of the package. The advantages paper has, the natural feel, the unrestricted recyclability, compostability and a good cost-benefit ratio, remain.

PROBARRIER Nature Mineral Oil Repellent Papers can be processed by conventional methods into bags or as inner liners for cartons.

Source: Company Press Release