Domino to unveil Digital Printing Solutions at ALL4PACK 2018

Domino Digital Printing Solutions will be unveiling two of its ink jet printing solutions at ALL4PACK 2018, which will take place at Paris-Nord Villepinte from 26th to 29th November.

Its market leading N610i seven colour digital label press will be on display, along with a K600i ink jet printer which will be demonstrating a security printing label application.

Domino Digital Printing Solutions color sales manager Christophe Dousset said: “In the year in which Domino proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary of successfully developing and manufacturing digital ink jet technology, ALL4PACK provides us with the perfect platform to present our trusted and reliable ink jet printing solutions to a European audience.

“With over 500 global installations of our piezo drop on demand technology, we continue to show our customers how ink jet can innovate and add value to their businesses. We’re excited to be attending this event and look forward to discussing the latest packaging and labelling trends with visitors to our stand.”

The Domino N610i was the first ink jet label press to print shrink sleeves with its UV90 six colour UV-curable ink set. Shrink sleeve samples will be available on the stand, along with examples of the endless variety of three dimensional textured effects that can be created on the N610i using Domino’s high opacity white ink, without the need to invest in expensive textured substrates.

Domino will also be demonstrating a security label printing application with the extremely versatile and highly productive K600i. Designed for sheet or web, this can be configured to the print width required, and can be used to print monochrome variable data onto labels, tags, tickets, forms, security products and direct mail.

Available with high impact UV-curable, LED-curable, and cost effective aqueous pigmented inks, it can also be used for digital cold foiling and with Domino’s recently launched UV80CL fluorescent ink to incorporate security features onto labels and packaging for traceability, safeguarding products against counterfeiting and to prevent parallel trade.

Dousset concludes: “Eight out of France’s top ten label printers already use Domino’s ink jet technology. We warmly invite visitors to come onto the Domino stand at ALL4PACK to discover the reasons why. Our expert Digital Printing Solutions team will be on hand to answer any questions they may have.

“With regular, live product demonstrations and a range of samples available, visitors will be able to witness firsthand the true capabilities of Domino’s trusted and reliable ink jet printers.”

Domino will also be showcasing its latest Coding & Marking printing innovations.

Source: Company Press Release