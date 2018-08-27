Domino partners with Sunnyvale to increase sales of digital printing range in Brazil

Domino Printing Services is set to expand its presence in Brazil by extending its long-lasting partnership with distributor Sunnyvale, to now incorporate Domino’s full range of digital printing equipment including its flagship N610i digital colour ink jet label press.

Just like Domino, Sunnyvale is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business this year. With its 3,000m² head office based in Sao Paulo City, and a 10,000m² manufacturing plant in Itaquaquecetuba where it produces packaging equipment and accessories, and maintains its warehouse for equipment and consumables, Sunnyvale is a leading distributor of industrial automation products and services representing around 40 leading technology brands, with Domino being one of the most notable.

Sunnyvale has been the exclusive distributor of Domino’s range of Coding & Marking products in Brazil for over 30 years, successfully providing professional printing solutions, fluids, logistics and support services to brand owners, industrial manufacturers, and label and packaging printers throughout the country.

Domino is delighted to extend this partnership, with effect from August 2018, when Sunnyvale will also start promoting, selling, installing, training and supporting its range of Digital Printing Solutions products, headed by the N610i full colour label press.

Domino Digital Printing Solutions key account manager Peter Lewald said: “Brazil is a huge country and an area of great interest to Domino – this is the first of many steps we will take into South America.

“We are confident that the stable business heritage, logistics expertise and strong customer focus that Sunnyvale has established will prove to be extremely lucrative for our business. And that our long-lasting and highly valued relationship with Sunnyvale will just continue to go from strength to strength.”

Sunnyvale managing director Claudia Nishikawa said: “We are delighted to be representing Domino with this new and exciting product range, which provides us with the opportunity to diversify into new customer and market segments.

“Domino has a long and successful reputation in the digital ink jet printing industry and we plan to expand our team to offer dedicated sales, support and service for this range of digital printing products. We are looking forward to promoting the reliable and trusted N610i digital colour label press in Brazil.”

Peter Lewald concludes, “In 2018, Domino celebrates 40 years of developing ink jet technology. With over 500 global installations of our piezo drop on demand ink jet systems, including over 130 digital colour label presses, we have demonstrated that our proven and reliable technology is trusted by customers around the world.

“Through our partnership with Sunnyvale, we will now offer label and packaging printers in Brazil, the opportunity for their businesses to reap the benefits of using this technology.”

Source: Company Press Release