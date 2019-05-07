Digimarc has rolled out a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS) to evaluate quality and data validation of Digimarc Barcode across the print production workflow.

Digimarc Quality Management System is comprised of control software, online training resources and technical specifications, which allow printers to ensure clients that product packaging featuring Digimarc Barcode will scan precisely with retail barcode scanners.

The QMS features Digimarc Verify – Desktop software to support macOS and Windows-based PCs.

Germany’s Schawk Julich Team print product manager Guneri Tugcu said: “Digimarc Verify software, along with the Verify mobile app, provides a means to seamlessly integrate data validation checks into both the premedia and packaging print processes to ensure that we—and the printers we serve—deliver connected packaging containing the correct information for consumer brands.”

The latest version of Digimarc Verify – Desktop software holds capacity to generate a report with validation points, which are a series of color-coded markers that indicate the presence and location of Digimarc Barcode within color separations for optimized packaging artwork.

Digimarc’s new feature will also help enhance the accuracy of the free Digimarc Verify – Mobile app (iOS/Android), a tool for rapid spot checks on press to ensure avoid mismatched data in a printed project.

Validation points guide press operators to focus a smartphone camera on contract proofs and print sample for the confirmation of encoded data, including Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs), is in line with both Digimarc Barcode and traditional UPC or EAN barcodes.

Digimarc Verify also provides features for premedia agencies during the print file preparation or preflight process, including Digimarc Verify – Workflows scripted application for Esko packaging workflows.

Digimarc client services vice president Scott Wilcox said: “By using the Digimarc Quality Management System, print industry professionals can ensure the accuracy and performance of Digimarc Barcode for connected product packaging.

“Digimarc Verify software makes quality control fast and easy for press operators, enabling them to know with certainty that the job was produced correctly.”

Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP), Digimarc offers comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search and transform information discovery.