Digimarc, an inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP) featuring Digimarc Barcode, announced a new serialized packaging offering with Digimarc Barcode and Link from HP, a serialization technology that can provide every printed object with a unique identity and offers a cost-effective solution to serious supply chain problems.

HP and Digimarc offer consumer brands and their digital print providers the ability to apply Serialized Global Trade Item Number (SGTIN) on packaging to track and protect a package through the supply chain and at point-of-sale (POS) in retail environments.

This new capability will help to combat product counterfeiting and piracy, currently estimated by Frontier Economics and the International Chamber of Commerce to reach U.S. $4.2 trillion by 2022. Assigning SGTINs to individual items means that two otherwise identical units of the same product are uniquely identifiable, making it possible to track and trace for brand protection and product origination. By monitoring scanning behavior and tracking data, the HP Link platform automatically identifies suspicious behavior, including diverted packages. Cloud-based product and tracking information can be applied throughout the supply chain through to the end consumer. Digimarc and HP will demonstrate this new serialization and traceability offering at NRF in the Digimarc (#3449) and HP (#3055) booths.

“Traceability initiatives are being fueled by product fraud, recalls, regulatory compliance and the need for greater transparency across the supply chain,” said Heidi Dethloff, VP Marketing, Digimarc. “This new digital capability from HP allows brands to free-up their package design real estate, while also leveraging the full benefits of variable data printing for connected, customized, personalized and serialized packages.”

With HP Link, Digimarc Barcode can carry an SGTIN, the combination of a GS1 GTIN and a unique serial number of up to 12 digits. This provides each package with a unique identity and the ability for consumer brands to track and trace a package or product at the item level through the supply chain all the way to point-of-sale. HP Link offers a complete security serialization solution, including Digimarc Barcode, and a toolset that integrates easily and cost-effectively with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing, scanning, distribution, and digital printing systems.

“With HP Link and Digimarc Barcode, consumer brands can protect their brand, track products from origin-to-destination, provide personalized content and coupons, and other benefits,” said Marvin Gross, Head of Emerging Solutions, HP Inc. Business Graphics Solutions. “Our solution can integrate with enterprise systems to manage inventory at the unique item level as well as enable faster and easier forms of checkout, including traditional, mobile and self-checkout.”

Digimarc Barcode is an advanced visually imperceptible code that can be serialized during printing on HP digital presses of product packaging, retail labels, point-of-purchase (POP) displays and other print output. It is reliably and efficiently scanned by enabled consumer phones, associated mobile devices, retail barcode scanners and computer vision systems.

