Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been selected to replace process and quality controls at Delkeskamp's mill in Germany.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver Valmet DNA Automation System and a Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) for installation at Delkeskamp’s cartonboard machine BM1 in Nortrup.

The technology services provider said that the new systems will enable the mill to produce the desired end product quality more efficiently.

Valmet automation sales manager Martin Grundmann said: “With experience gained from hundreds of installations and our papermaking knowledge, we were able to offer a complete solution to meet the customer’s needs. Our quality control system is well integrated into the Valmet DNA Automation System.

“This makes operation and maintenance much easier for the customer, since only one user interface with the same tools is needed for both systems. Advanced applications, such as Valmet DNA Help, enhance the operation even more.”

The Valmet DNA Automation System will be used for the process controls of the board machine and effluent treatment, partial wet-end machine controls, while the Valmet DNA Help guides operators and indicates reasons for disturbances.

The scope of the delivery includes Valmet IQ QCS with one scanner, related measurements as well as machine- and cross-direction controls.

Valmet said in a statement: “These systems will replace the mill’s existing obsolete systems and bring its automation to a new level by improving process reliability, runnability and end product quality.”

Delkeskamp is engaged in producing testliner, fluting and kraftliner replacement paper as well as corrugated board with combinations of corrugation types.

Recently, the technology services provider has been selected to supply key board making technologies to Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging in Vietnam.

Under the contract, the firm will supply the board making technologies for installation on Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging’s new containerboard making line, which is scheduled to be commissioned at Phu My facility in the second half of 2020.

Valmet is engaged in providing process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.