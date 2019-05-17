Delivery Hero, an online food ordering and delivery marketplace, announced its investment in the Series A funding round for BIO-LUTIONS International.

As an innovator in the field of bio-materials, BIO- LUTIONS produces sustainable packaging and disposable tableware made from agricultural residues.

Through its portfolio of market-leading food delivery businesses, Delivery Hero works with more than 290,000 local and global restaurant partners worldwide to create amazing on demand experiences. Packaging is an important, yet often overlooked, part of a great experience. Already more and more customers ask for sustainable packaging options, as they look to do their part for our environment.

Niklas Östberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero: “Sustainable and ecologically-sound packaging are key parts of our mission of delivering an amazing experience. We take our commitment to environmental sustainability seriously and these efforts are integral to our goals for the end of 2019. Improving the way to package delivered food sustainably with the help of BIO-LUTIONS will allow us to help reduce our carbon footprint. This is all in addition to a broader corporate responsibility focus that also emphasizes giving back to local communities and creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace.”

The BIO-LUTIONS Founder and CEO Eduardo Gordillo stated: „The investment of Delivery Hero reflects our common goals of achieving a sustainable combination of business, ecology and customer experience. BIO-LUTIONS offers the ecological alternative to plastic on the market. Delivery Hero has recognized this and wants to support us with its professional expertise on our way to global expansion and reduction of their carbon footprint. We are delighted to be working with Delivery Hero in more than 40 countries and 290,000 restaurants.”

Delivery Hero continues to explore opportunities to partner with social impact companies at every stage who share our mission to improve the environment and conditions of people around the world. The company remains focused on delivering high quality, convenience and choice. And, businesses that help further this focus and match the global reach of Delivery Hero, foster an environmentally- conscious delivery ecosystem for partners, customers and our company.

Source: Company Press Release