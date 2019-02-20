US-based Del Sol Food has unveiled new packaging for the retail dressing portfolio of its Briannas Fine Salad Dressing brand.

Del Sol Food, which provides gourmet dressings, has optimized Briannas packaging with the addition of shrink-sleeve labels.

The new labels offer enhanced tamper resistance for the packs, in addition to facilitating better ease of cleanup for the consumers.

Del Sol noted that the new design is now all one piece of artwork.

Briannas portfolio is comprised of 15 gourmet dressings, of which 13 are gluten free and all dressings does not include high fructose corn syrup or trans fats. Del Sol also noted that 10 Briannas dressings are certified Kosher.

The 15 gourmet dressing varieties comprise of rich poppy seed, blush wine vinaigrette, creamy cilantro lime, Italian vinaigrette, new American creamy balsamic, classic buttermilk ranch, lively lemon tarragon, asiago caesar, chipotle ranch, real French vinaigrette, dijon honey mustard, champagne vinaigrette, creamy blue cheese, zesty French and saucy ginger mandarin.

In addition, the firm offers seasonal dressings such as blue cheese and chipotle cheddar dressings, which can be used as dipping sauces.

Del Sol Food president and CEO Scott Eckert said: “Our new packaging represents another outstanding quality benefit that our consumers have come to expect from Briannas.

“In addition to a clean, tamper-proof design, our new packaging promotes sustainability, as both the glass bottles and shrink sleeves are now fully recyclable. We consider this a win for both the environment and the consumer.”

Since 1982, Del Sol has been providing Briannas premium salad dressings to the retailers, distributors and foodservice clients across the US and the world.

Based in Texas, Del Sol Food currently employs around 50 people. The firm produces all Briannas salad dressings at its advanced climate controlled facility in Brenham of Texas.

Constructed in 2006, the Brenham facility offers improved quality control and better product flow, and also includes warehouse and office space to carry out the firm’s activities.