KushCo, a producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries, has collaborated with SunGrown Packaging, a US-based customized packaging solutions provider, to offer biodegradable packaging products.

As part of the manufacturing and distribution agreement signed with SunGrown, KushCo will offer SunGrown’s current biodegradable and child-resistant packaging options to its customers.

The collaboration also allows the companies to work together for the development of new line of compostable and biodegradable packaging products for use in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

KushCo said: “This will have an immediate impact to KushCo’s top and bottom line as KushCo expects to recognize up to $12 million in revenue in the first two years of this partnership.”

The newly products will feature proprietary, biodegradable materials from renewable resources and ensure they are environmentally friendly.

KushCo CEO Nick Kovacevich said: “It is no secret that we have been working hard to transform our product portfolio to include numerous eco-friendly packaging solutions. We are thrilled to now be offering the first of those solutions in partnership with an industry leader – SunGrown Packaging.”

The jointly developed packaging solutions follow the protocols laid by ASTM International (formerly known as American Society for Testing and Materials) and Biodegradable Products Institute to guarantee appropriate certification.

SunGrown CEO Whit Everett said: “Partnering with KushCo, which is a market-leader in cannabis packaging, gives us the ability to reach a larger customer base with our certified biodegradable products and furthers our mission in bringing the cannabis industry an environmentally safe option.

“All our products are fully state-to-state compliant and many are child-resistant and customizable to our clients’ needs.”

In March this year, KushCo has partnered with IEKO to offer certified biodegradable, compostable and sustainable packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

The firms signed a long-term development and distribution agreement to produce compostable and biodegradable packaging products for the customers in the cannabis and CBD industries.

The partnership will also focus on producing new products with biodegradable materials sourced from renewable resources, enabling to reduce impact on the environment.