De Jong Packaging acquires German corrugated manufacturer Gaster Wellpappe

Netherlands-based corrugated manufacturer De Jong Packaging Holding (DJV) has completed the acquisition of a Germany firm Gaster Wellpappe for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of Gaster Wellpappe, which is also a corrugated manufacturer, will help DJV Packaging to expand its production capacity.

With around 220 employees, Gaster Wellpappe manages three locations in Heidelberg and Augsburg.

DJV CEO Ad Smit said: “We are very pleased that the Gaster Family has chosen for DJV. Both the chemistry and philosophy of both family companies are a match.”

Gaster Wellpappe first started its operations in 1897 and shifted to Heidelberg in 1947.

The company’s production facilities are engaged in the manufacturing of single and open corrugated products.

Gaster Wellpappe supplies corrugated board for die-cut packages and constructive packaging. It also offers re-packing, designing, printing, logistics and warehousing services.

DJV noted that Gaster Wellpappe will help strengthen its business operations and continue its operations under her own name.

Gaster Wellpappe CEO Julia Gaster-Kohl said: “I’m pleased I’ve met Henk de Jong and his company, who shares the philosophy of our family and I’m looking forward to develop the Gaster Wellpappe company together.”

De Jong Packaging supplies n-house produced printed and unprinted corrugated carton transport packaging both directly and indirectly via traders, to SME customers in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, England, Ireland, Scotland and France.

The company’s packaging portfolio includes corrugated board packaging products and American folding boxes.

De Jong will design the customised corrugated packaging products, as per the customer’s requirements.

The firm produces American folding boxes by using corrugated board on its own corrugated board machinery. It is also specialized in the production of American folding boxes through using double-fluted corrugated board.

De Jong uses packaging machines such as, Boix tray erectors FP4/2MA, Boix tray erectors Q-1500, Lantech case erectors C-1000, Lantech case erectors C-2000.

With goods storage area of over 100,000 m² of floor space, De Jong manages to have 20 million packaging units in stock to be supplied for customers.